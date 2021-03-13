Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the February 11th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ALIZY opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39. Allianz has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $37.32 billion during the quarter.

ALIZY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

