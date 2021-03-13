Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the February 11th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 832,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,808. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

