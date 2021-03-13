Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the February 11th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 832,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,808. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
