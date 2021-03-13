Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 155,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of Allison Transmission worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 28.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ALSN. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.87. 2,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,990. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

