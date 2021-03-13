AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 36.3% Higher Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $446,589.96 and $25,654.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

