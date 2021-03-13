Alpha Coin (APC) Market Cap Reaches $10,431.92

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Alpha Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $10,431.92 and approximately $16.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,841.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.78 or 0.00990589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.11 or 0.00374510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00027919 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000807 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002504 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.