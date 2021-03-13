Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Price Hits $7.58 on Exchanges

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for $7.58 or 0.00012365 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $38.22 million and approximately $52.17 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.14 or 0.00451941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00060872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00050465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00068106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00081106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.30 or 0.00514173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011934 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,040,250 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

