Alpha Token (A) Price Hits $0.0378 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Alpha Token token can now be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Token has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $6,271.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Token has traded 280.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.67 or 0.00464896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00062952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00049052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00069754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00078975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.82 or 0.00533296 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Alpha Token Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,731,759 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token . Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

