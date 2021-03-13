Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lessened by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,463. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,055.03 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,020.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,749.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

