Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Horizon Investment Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,342,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,220,000 after purchasing an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $42.70 on Thursday, hitting $2,078.89. 16,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,358. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,009.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,743.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

