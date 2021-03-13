Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will post sales of $2.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 million. Altimmune posted sales of $2.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $117.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.20 million to $191.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $384.77 million, with estimates ranging from $314.20 million to $525.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Altimmune by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Altimmune by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $16.76 on Friday. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $622.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

