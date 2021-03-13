Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,009 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 254.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 654,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $392,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

