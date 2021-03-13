Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.8% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $272,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,030,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,934,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,824.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $329,334,000 after buying an additional 95,863 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,759,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,089.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,210.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,193.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

