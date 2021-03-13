Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN stock opened at $3,089.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,210.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3,193.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.
In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
