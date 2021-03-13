Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,089.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,210.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3,193.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.