Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,240 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ambev by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,371,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after buying an additional 2,238,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 170,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,575,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 212,679 shares during the period. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

