Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren stock opened at $76.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

