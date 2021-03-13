American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to post sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 206.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.