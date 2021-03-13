American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of American Campus Communities worth $17,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $163,849,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,468 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,906,000 after purchasing an additional 828,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,218,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,109,000 after purchasing an additional 714,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $46.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

