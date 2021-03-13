American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,847,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 99,309 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $37,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 22,476 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

