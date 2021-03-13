American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in American Electric Power by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 38,546 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $80.90. The stock had a trading volume of 103,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,834. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $95.77.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $158,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,125,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

