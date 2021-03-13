American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,575 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after acquiring an additional 816,309 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of American Express by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660,578 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 345.6% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 622,038 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

NYSE:AXP opened at $146.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.86. The stock has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

