American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,451 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,073,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,225,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AFG opened at $117.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $118.11.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

