American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stake Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,065 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,365,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 638,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMH opened at $30.70 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

