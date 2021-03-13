American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the February 11th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Power Group stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. American Power Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

American Power Group Company Profile

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations.

