American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Increased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 199.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $136.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

