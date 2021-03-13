Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $227.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.99 and its 200-day moving average is $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $233.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.10.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

