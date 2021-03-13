Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,484 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Ameriprise Financial worth $311,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,429,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after buying an additional 453,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,177,000 after buying an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.10.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $225.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $233.91. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.10.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

