Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Up 82.9% in February

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the February 11th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Amesite in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $91,692.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,904,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,802.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Amesite as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMST opened at $5.68 on Friday. Amesite has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

