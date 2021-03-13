Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.