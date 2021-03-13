AmonD (AMON) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $768,322.35 and approximately $40.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.95 or 0.00462357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00062670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00049029 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00069098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00079575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.08 or 0.00532692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011416 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,809,698 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.