Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Short Interest Up 98.3% in February

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 98.3% from the February 11th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $133,992.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,073,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMHC opened at $9.94 on Friday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

