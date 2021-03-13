Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AMDUF stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42. Amundi has a fifty-two week low of $70.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

