Analysts Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.88. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,800 shares of company stock worth $2,571,852. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

