Analysts Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.03. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 167.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.65 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTBI. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of CTBI opened at $47.19 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

