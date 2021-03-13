Analysts Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 180,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,075. The company has a market capitalization of $314.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KZR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 33.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,475 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

