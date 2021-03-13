Analysts Anticipate Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.57 Million

Analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to report $56.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.70 million. Points International reported sales of $82.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year sales of $284.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.61 million to $296.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $395.98 million, with estimates ranging from $388.36 million to $403.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

PCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Points International stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.20% of Points International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOM stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. Points International has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

