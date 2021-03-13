Analysts Anticipate Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.61. Premier reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Premier by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,533,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 210,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 97,418 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 273.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,707,000 after acquiring an additional 233,572 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

