Analysts Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce sales of $337.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $337.40 million and the highest is $338.30 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $320.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

RCM stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $488,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,632.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,145. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,720 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 54,387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 58,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after buying an additional 8,734,205 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

