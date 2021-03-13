Analysts Expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Avient posted sales of $711.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

AVNT opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

