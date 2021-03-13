Analysts Expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.55 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $264.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

