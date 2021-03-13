Analysts Expect Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Asset Management.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,913,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,250,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 324,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 57,495 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAM opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,187.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.