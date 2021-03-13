Analysts Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.62). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 195.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($6.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.93) to ($5.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

GOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Santander lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.01.

Shares of NYSE GOL remained flat at $$8.32 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,249,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

