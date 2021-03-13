Analysts Expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Analysts expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $11.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $12.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 327.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

