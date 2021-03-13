Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.01 Million

Brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to report $32.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.99 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $19.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $146.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.15 million to $151.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $179.34 million, with estimates ranging from $171.29 million to $187.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFIN. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

MFIN stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $187.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

