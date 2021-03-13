Analysts Expect PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) to post sales of $107.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.73 million. PQ Group posted sales of $361.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year sales of $556.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $555.01 million to $558.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $598.65 million, with estimates ranging from $583.30 million to $614.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PQG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PQG opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

