Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 12th (AER, ASND, AXNX, BMW, BNR, BOSS, CBRL, CFX, CONE, COR)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021


Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 12th:

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $54.00 to $75.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $172.00 to $190.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $68.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €79.00 ($92.94) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €71.00 ($83.53) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $54.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $57.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $74.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $135.00 to $120.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €99.00 ($116.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €128.00 ($150.59) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $165.00 to $157.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €24.60 ($28.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €12.25 ($14.41) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $800.00 to $750.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $368.00 to $350.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.60 to $15.30. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $32.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €155.00 ($182.35) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €480.00 ($564.71) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €13.20 ($15.53) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $65.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €284.00 ($334.12) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $251.00 to $277.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €218.00 ($256.47) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $23.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $9.00 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $68.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $14.00 to $15.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $19.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €41.80 ($49.18) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €112.00 ($131.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €9.60 ($11.29) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $58.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $165.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $298.00 to $361.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $308.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $356.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) was given a GBX 835 ($10.91) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

