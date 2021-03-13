Analyzing SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SoftBank Group and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftBank Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 2 2 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. SoftBank Group pays out -6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SoftBank Group and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftBank Group $56.90 billion 3.52 -$8.85 billion ($2.16) -22.19 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $3.75 billion 1.29 $571.06 million $0.41 13.41

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoftBank Group. SoftBank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SoftBank Group and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftBank Group N/A -2.97% -0.61% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 13.11% 18.96% 7.66%

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats SoftBank Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities. The SoftBank segment offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices, as well as involved in Internet advertising, e-commerce business. The Arm segment designs microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; sells software tools; and offers software services. The Brightstar segment distributes mobile devices. The company provides investment management and payment services; and generates, supplies, and sells electricity from renewable energy sources, as well as marketing activities. In addition, it offers card services; IT solutions; operates, sells, and markets PC software and online games; and distributes video, voice, and data content. The company operates professional baseball team, as well as manages and maintains baseball stadium and other sports facilities. It also operates fashion online shopping website ZOZOTOWN. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. SoftBank Group Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband. The company also provides BiP, an integrated IP-based communication platform; TV+, which enables subscribers to watch live television channels and on-demand video content; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud service for data storage; Dergilik, a digital publishing platform; Yaani, a search engine application; Digital Operator, an application for its customers to track their bills and usage, change their account settings, and make transactions and purchases; Goals on Your Mobile that allows update on game scores and player transfers; Turkcell Academy that provides digital learning contents and services; UpCall, a call management service; Kopilot that connects cars to smartphones and enables real-time monitoring of metrics on the vehicle's performance; and Supercam, which ensures the safety of the home and workplace. In addition, it offers digital business services and solutions, such as digital business infrastructure, digital business applications, managed services, cloud, IoT products and solution management, big data and analytics services, business insights and analytics, location based services, hospital information systems, and techfin services. Further, the company provides international roaming, and wholesale voice and data services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 12.4 million prepaid subscribers and 20.4 million postpaid subscribers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

