Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 53,337 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $1,695,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $1,688,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of -169.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

