Anoncoin Trading 75.3% Higher Over Last Week (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0826 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $174,408.60 and $40.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 75.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.