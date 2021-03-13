Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,088 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.20% of Anterix worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Anterix by 371.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,272,063.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,085.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $28,056.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and sold 76,096 shares worth $3,080,254. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATEX opened at $44.84 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

