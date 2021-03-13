Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,289 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of Anthem worth $912,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $333.53 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $344.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.52 and a 200-day moving average of $300.31.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.29.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.